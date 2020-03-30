TSX Ends Sharply Higher As Energy Stocks Jump Despite Oil's Plunge

(RTTNews) - Shrugging off an early setback, the Canadian stock market ended on a high note on Monday as energy shares skyrocketed despite crude oil prices plunging to 18-year lows.

Bargain hunting after recent steep declines and a raft of relief measures announced by global central banks and governments contributed to market's rise.

Apart from shares from energy section, several stocks from utilities, information technology, industrial, telecommunications and financial sections too posted strong gains.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 350.76 points, or 2.76%, at 13,038.50, despite having plunged to a low of 12,548.96 in early trades.

MEG Energy (MEG.TO) rose more than 22%. Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) spurted 18%, Suncor Energy (SU.TO) rallied 15.5% and Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) gained 11%.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC.TO) gained nearly 8%, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) ended 3% up.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) and Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) also moved up sharply on strong volumes.

Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO), Rogers Communications (RCI.B.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO), CGI Inc. (GIB.A.TO), Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO), Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO), Cargojet (CJT.TO) and Waste Connections (WCN.TO) gained 4 to 8.5%.

U.S. stocks ended on a firm note, after President Donald Trump extended national social distancing guidelines until at least April 30th.

The Dow closed higher by 3.2%, the Nasdaq soared 3.6% and the S&P 500 gained 3.4%.

Major markets across Europe closed with strong gains, while markets across the Asia-Pacific region ended mixed.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down $1.42, or about 6.6%, at $20.09 a barrel, the lowest settlement since February 2002.

Gold futures for June ended down $10.90, or about 0.7%, at $1,643.20 an ounce, after ending lower by 0.4% a session earlier.

Silver futures for May ended down $0.402 at $14.132, while Copper futures for May settled lower by $0.0165 at $2.1555 per pound.

