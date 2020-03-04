TSX Ends Sharply Higher After BoC Cuts Interest Rate

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market ended on a buoyant note on Wednesday, as traders went on a buying spree after the Bank of Canada cut interest rates by 50 basis points, following the Federal Reserve's surprise rate cut a day earlier.

A rally in the U.S. market thanks to the Fed's rate cut decision, and former Vice President Joe Biden's strong performance in the Super Tuesday contests, further aided sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a big gain of 355.91 points, or 2.17%, at 16,779.53.

Information technology stocks led the market up north. The Capped Information Technology Index advanced as much as 4.12%, with Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) topping the gainers list, rising 7.7%.

Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO) gained 7.5%, Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) ended 5.5% up and Opex Text Corp (OTEX.TO) gained 3.8%.

The Capped Healthcare Index ended 3.19% up. Cronos Group (CRON.TO) and Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO) gained 12% and 10.6%, respectively. Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) gained 8.8% and Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) advanced 5.1%.

TC Energy Corporation (TRP.TO), Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO), B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO), Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and Suncor Energy (SU.TO) gained 1 to 3.3% on strong volumes.

Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO), Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI.TO), George Weston (WN.TO), Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO) and Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) also rose sharply.

The Bank of Canada today reduced the benchmark rate to 1.25% from 1.75%, aiming to offset the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The bank had said in January this year that global economy was showing signs of stabilizing. In a statement today, the bank said it is becoming clear the Canadian economy is unlikely to grow as much as previously estimated for the first quarter of this fiscal, and added that it may further adjust its key rates if the situation calls for it.

The U.S. market ended sharply higher after former Vice President Joe Biden performed much better than expected in yesterday's Super Tuesday contests, including an upset victory over Senator Bernie Sanders in delegate-rich Texas.

Data showing an unexpected acceleration in private sector employment and a faster than expected pace of growth in U.S. service sector activity also aided sentiment.

The Dow spiked 4.5%, while the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 gained 3.9% and 4.2%, respectively.

The major European markets moved significantly higher, while markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $0.40, or about 0.9%, at $46.78 a barrel.

Gold futures for April ended down $1.40, or about 0.1%, at $1,643.00 an ounce, after rising to a high of $1,654.30 earlier in the session.

Silver futures for May ended up $0.058 at $17.246 an ounce, while Copper futures for May settled at $2.5860 per pound, gaining $0.0130.

