TSX Ends On Weak Note As Stocks Falter In The Final Hour

(RTTNews) - After a firm start and a subsequent long spell in positive territory, the Canadian stock market faltered in late afternoon trades on Monday and ended the session on a weak note.

While some upbeat news regarding a potential coronavirus vaccine pushed stock prices up in early trades and helped the market hold on in positive territory till a little past mid afternoon, news about lockdown measures in certain parts of the U.S. due to a surge in coronavirus cases rendered the mood cautious and pushed down stock prices in late afternoon trades.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which rose to 15,879.73, gaining nearly 160 points in the process, ended the day with a loss of 74.41 points or 0.47% at 15,639.41.

Shares from utilities, telecom and healthcare sections posted notable gains. A few stocks from the financial section too ended on a firm note. Information technology and materials stocks declined sharply. Energy and industrial shares too closed weak.

Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO), down more than 10%, was the biggest loser in the information technology space. Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO), Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) and Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO) lost 6.7%, 6.2% and 5.4%, respectively.

Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO), BlackBerry (BB.TO), Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO) also declined sharply.

Among the stocks in the materials space, Oceanagold (OGC.TO) and Novagold (NG.TO) lost 8.2% and 7.3%, respectively. Ssr Mining (SSRM.TO), Alacer Gold Corp (ASR.TO), Iamgold Corp (IMG.TO), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO) and Kirkland Lake Gold (KL.TO) declined 4 to 5%. Yamana Gold (YRI.TO), Kinross Gold (K.TO), Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO), Pan American Silver (PAAS.TO) and Eldorado Gold (ELD.TO) also declined sharply.

Energy shares MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), PrairieSky Royalty (PSK.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO) and Arc Resources (ARX.TO) ended lower by 2 to 4.3%.

In the utilities section, Transalta Corp (TA.TO), Atco (ACO.X.TO), Hydro One (H.TO), Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) and Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) gained 1.2 to 3%.

Among telecom stocks, Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR.B.TO) moved up nearly 7% and BCE Inc (BCE.TO) gained 1.3%, while in the healthcare section, Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) climbed up nearly 9%, Sienna Senior Living (SIA.TO) advanced 2% and Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) moved up 1.4%.

In the financial space, Manulife Financial (MFC.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) gained 1.9%, 1.4% and 1.2%, respectively.

U.S. stocks pulled back sharply in afternoon trades after having moved up strongly in the morning. The Nasdaq plunged 2.1% and the S&P 500 slumped 0.9%, while the Dow edged up slightly.

While positive news on a potential coronavirus vaccine pushed up stock prices higher early on in the session, stocks fell in late afternoon trading after California Governor Gavin Newsom rolled back the state's reopening following a recent spike in coronavirus cases.

The major European markets closed on a bright note. France's CAC jumped 1.7%, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 and Germany's DAX both ended higher by about 1.3%.

Asian markets ended mostly higher on Monday.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended down $0.45 or about 1.1% at $40.10 a barrel.

Gold futures for August ended up $12.20 or about 0.7% at $1,814.19 an ounce, moving closer to a near nine-year closing high of $1,820.60 touched last Wednesday (July 8).

Silver futures for September closed stronger by $0.735 or almost 4% at $19.788 an ounce, while Copper futures for September settled at $2.9550 per pound, gaining $0.0575 or about 2% for the session.

Pfizer and BioNTech have announced that two of the companies' four investigational vaccine candidates received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The companies also said that they expect to start the next phase of trials as soon as later this month are anticipating enrolling up to 30,000 subjects.

If the ongoing studies are successful and the vaccine receives regulatory approval, Pfizer and BioNTech expect to manufacture up to 100 million doses by the end of 2020 and potentially more than 1.2 billion doses by the end of 2021.

According to a report from the World Health Organization (WHO), global coronavirus cases rose by over 230,000 across the globe over a 24-hour period.

According to the UN health agency, the United States topped the list, with more than 66,000 cases recorded, as Florida surpassed the 15,000 mark of new cases on Sunday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.