TSX Ends On Weak Note After Lackluster Session

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended weak on Monday, weighed down by losses in healthcare, financials and energy sectors.

The mood was cautious and movements were rather lackluster today, as investors seemingly looking for direction. The Bank of Canada's interest rate decision is due on Wednesday.

The central bank is widely expected to hold interest rate steady at 4.5%.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 93.01 points or 0.46% at 19,931.62. The index touched a low of 19,926.06 and a high of 20,068.30 in the session.

Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO) plunged nearly 8%. Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO) and Richelieu Hardware (RCH.TO) lost 4.4% and 4.1%, respectively.

Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) drifted down 3.5% and Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) ended nearly 3% down. Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), George Weston (WN.TO) and National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) ended lower by 2 to 2.6%.

Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO) and Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) gained 2.7 to 3%. Linamar Corporation (LNR.TO), Open Text Corporation (OTEX.TO), ATS Corporation (ATS.TO), Boyd Group Services (BYD.TO) and Nutrien (NTR.TO) advanced 1 to 2.2%.

