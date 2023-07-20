TSX Ends On Weak Note

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market closed lower on Thursday, hurt by losses in technology and materials shares, reacting to updates from U.S. firms Netflix and Tesla, and weak bullion prices.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which opened flat and fell to a low of 20,412.37 around mid morning, ended the day's session with a loss of 47.07 points or 0.24% at 20,442.85.

Nuvei Corporation (NVEI.TO) tanked 8%. Newmont Corporation (NGT.TO) ended 6.2% down, while Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Ag Growth International (AFN.TO), Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO) and Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO) lost 3 to 4.2%.

Mullen Group (MTL.TO) shares ended 1.6% down after the company reported second-quarter adjusted net earnings of $34.7 million, or $0.41 per share, compared with adjusted net earnings of $44.1 million, or $0.46 per share in the second-quarter of the previous year.

Linamar Corporation (LNR.TO), goeasy (GSY.TO), FirstService Corporation (FSV.TO), BlackBerry (BB.TO), Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO), Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), Open Text Corporation (OTEX.TO) and Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO) also ended notably lower.

Molson Coors Canada Inc (TPX.A.TO) climbed 4.75%. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc (SNC.TO) gained 3.3%, while TC Energy (TRP.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), Waste Connections (WCN.TO), Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.TO) and Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) gained 1 to 2.2%.

