TSX Ends On Strong Note; Technology Stocks Rally

(RTTNews) - After opening slightly weak, the Canadian market edged higher Tuesday morning and stayed firm right through the day's session to eventually close on a strong note.

Technology, consumer discretionary, consumer staples and healthcare stocks posted impressive gains. Several stocks from real estate, industrials and financials sections too moved up sharply. Energy and materials shares drifted lower on weak commodity prices.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 140.41 points or 0.64% at 22,018.82.

In economic news, housing starts in Canada fell by 2% over a month earlier to 246,243 units in March of 2022, falling short of market expectations of 250,000 units, according to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CHMC).

Nuvei Corporation (NVEI.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), goeasy (GSY.TO), Magna International (MG.TO), Loblaw Companies (L.TO) and WSP Global (WSP.TO) gained 3 to 4.5%.

BRP Inc (DOO.TO), FirstService Corp (FSV.TO), Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (PBH.TO), Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.A.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) and George Weston (WN.TO) advanced 2 to 2.85%.

Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO), Newmont Corporation (NGT.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO) and Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) lost 2.4 to 4.6%.

