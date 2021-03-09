TSX Ends On Strong Note; Technology, Healthcare Stocks Move Up Sharply

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market ended on a strong note on Tuesday, riding on gains in healthcare, information technology and materials sections. Several stocks from the utilities section too rose sharply.

Positive trend in global stock markets following a drop in Treasury yields and greater momentum in vaccination drive aided sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 141.41 points or 0.77% at 18,599.19, after scaling a low of 18,556.27 and a high of 18,711.64 intraday.

The Capped Healthcare Index climbed 5.66%. Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) soared nearly 12%. Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO), Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL.TO) and Cronos Group (CRON.TO) gained 5.5 to 7.15%.

The Capped Information Technology Index moved up 4.25%. Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO) and Absolute Software (ABST.TO) climbed 9.4% and 8.6%, respectively. BlackBerry (BB.TO), Descartes Systems (DSG.TO), Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO), Photon Control (PHO.TO), Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO) and Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) gained 4.5 to 7%.

In the materials space, Silvercrest Metals (SIL.TO), Osisko Mining (OSK.TO), Seabridge Gold (SEA.TO), New Gold (NGD.TO), Silvercorp Metals (SVM.TO) and Oceanagold Corp (OGC.TO) gained 5 to 7%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP.UN.TO), Northland Power (NPI.TO), Boralex (BLX.TO), Innergex Renewable Energy (INE.TO) and Transalta Renewables (RNW.TO) were among the major gainers in the Utilities Index.

Investors were looking ahead to Bank of Canada's intrest rate decision, due on Wednesday.

