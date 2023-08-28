TSX Ends On Strong Note

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market turned in a fine performance on Monday, with stocks from various sectors moving higher on sustained buying interest.

China's stimulus to ease market unrest and drive economic growth, and firm commodity prices aided sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up by 189.39 points or 0.95% at 20,025.14.

Materials, communications, energy, real estate and financials shares were among the prominent gainers.

The Materials Capped Index climbed 2.1%. Novagold (NG.TO) surged nearly 6.5%. Iamgold Corp (IMG.TO), Wesdome Gold Mines (WDO.TO), Algoma Steel Group (ASTL.TO), Equinox Gold Corp (EQX.TO), Seabridge (SEA.TO), K92 Mining Inc (KNT.TO), Alamos Gold (AGI.TO) and Torex Gold Resources (TXG.TO) gained 4 to 5.5%.

In the energy sector, Spartan Delta Corp (SDE.TO), Peyto Exploration (PEY.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO) and Baytex Energy (BTE.TO) gained 2 to 3.3%.

Among communications stocks, Rogers Communications (RCI.B.TO) rallied 2.7%. BCE Inc (BCE.TO), Cogeco Communications (CCA.TO), Quebecor (QBR.B.TO) and Telus Corp (T.TO) gained 1.2 to 1.7%.

Real estate stocks Allied Properties (AP.UN.TO), Northwest Healthcare (NWH.UN.TO), Crombie Real Estate (CRR.UN.TO), Primaris REIT (PMZ.UN.TO) and Firstservice Corp (FSV.TO) gained 1.8 to 2.4%.

In the financials sector, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO), goeasy (GSY.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) and Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) gained 1.1 to 2.1%.

