TSX Ends On Strong Note

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended on a strong note on Tuesday, led by gains in energy, materials, technology and financial stocks.

The market stayed positive right through the day's session although the mood remained a bit cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement, due on Wednesday.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 213.06 points or 1.03% at 20,905.28, after scaling a low of 20,724.30 and a high of 21,030.74 intraday.

The Capped Energy Index surged up 3.89%. The Materials index climbed nearly 2.5%, while the Technology and Financials indexes both gained 1.15%.

Athabasca Oil Corporation (ATH.TO) soared more than 11% on strong volumes. Baytex Energy (BTE.TO) moved up nearly 6%. MEG Energy Corp (MEG.TO), Tamarack Valley Energy (TVE.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) gained 4 to 5%.

Air Canada (AC.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) also ended with strong gains.

Wajax Corporation (WJX.TO) zoomed 13%. Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO), Nutrien (NTR.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), TFI International (TFII.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), Methanex Corp (MX.TO), Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.TO), West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO) and Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) gained 2 to 6.3%.

Colliers International Inc (CIGI.TO) rallied 2.3% after the company reported adjusted EBITDA of $121.5 million for the quarter ended March 2022, up 32% over adjusted EBITDA of $92.1 million a year ago.

