TSX Ends On Positive Note Again

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market retreated after a bright start on Tuesday but still managed to end the session on a positive note, reacting to U.S. President Donald Trump's tweet that confirmed the U.S.-China trade deal remained fully intact.

Concerns about a surge in new coronavirus cases weighed on sentiment and limited market's upside.

Energy stocks gained solid ground in positive territory and contributed significantly to market's higher close. Materials shares were the other prominent gainers. Consumer staples and telecommunications shares declined, while financial, healthcare, industrial and information technology shares ended mixed.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 47.85 points or 0.31% at 15,564.75, after scaling a high of 15,679.44 and a low of 15,527.24 intraday.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) moved up 2.8%. Suncor Energy (SU.TO), TC Energy Corporation (TRP.TO) and Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO) gained 1 to 1.85%.

Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.TO) climbed 7.3%. West Fraser Timber (WFT.TO), Norbord (OSB.TO), Atco (ACO.X.TO) and BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) gained 4 to 5.5%.

Air Canada (AC.TO) declined nearly 3%. The company said it has raised an additional $1.23 billion in financing to help offset the challenges of dealing with COVID-19. With this, the company has raised a total to $5.5 billion since the pandemic struck in mid-March.

Loblaw Companies (L.TO) ended lower by 2%. Empire Company (EMP.A.TO), Colliers International (CIGI.TO), CGI Inc. (GIB.A.TO), Metro Inc. (MRU.TO), Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) and Cargojet (CJT.TO) also ended notably lower.

U.S. stocks closed higher despite paring some early gains. The market gained after White House trade adviser Peter Navarro clarified his remarks about the U.S.-China trade deal. Trump's tweet about the trade deal staying "fully intact" further aided sentiment.

The Nasdaq advanced 0.7%, the Dow climbed 0.5% and the S&P 500 rose 0.4%.

The major European markets closed on buoyant note. Stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region also ended mostly higher on Tuesday.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended down $0.36 or about 0.9% at $40.37 a barrel.

Gold futures for August ended up $15.60 or about 0.8% at $1,782.00 an ounce, the highest close since early October 2012.

Silver futures for July gained $0.160 or 0.9% to $18.063 an ounce, while Copper futures for July settled at $2.6585 per pound, gaining $0.0060 or 0.2%.

