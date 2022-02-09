TSX Ends On High Note Again

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market ended on a strong note on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session, thanks to sharp gains in healthcare, technology, energy, consumer discretionary and industrials sections.

Fairly impressive earnings updates from several companies and optimism about economic growth helped underpin sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 227.01 points or 1.06% at 21,604.19 after climbing to a high of 21,650.79 intraday.

The Capped Healthcare Index climbed as much as 6.75%. Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) soared nearly 15% despite the company reporting an 8% drop in third-quarter net revenue at $141 million compared to the year-ago quarter.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) moved up more than 11%. Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) gained 10.2% and Cronos Group (CRON.TO) surged 6.55%, while Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) amd Well Health Technologies (WELL.TO) closed higher by 4.2% and 2.4%, respectively.

The Capped Information Technology Index surged up nearly 3%. Absolute Software Corp (ABST.TO) zoomed more than 20%. Haivision Systems (HAI.TO) ended stronger by 8.7%, while Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT.TO), Lightspeed Commercial (LSPD.TO), Converge Technology Solutions (CTS.TO), Dye & Durham (DND.TO) and Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) gained 5 to 6.7%. Opex Text Corp (OTEX.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), Sierra Wireless (SW.TO), CGI Group (GIB.A.TO) and Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO) also rallied sharply.

The Industrials Index gained 2.05%. Bombardier Inc (BBD.TO) and Tfi International (TFII.TO) gained 6.5% and 5.5%, respectively. Finning International (FTT.TO), Ballard Power Systems (BLDP.TO), Ats Automation (ATA.TO) and Toromont Industries (TIH.TO) gained 3 to 5%.

The Capped Energy Index firmed 1.79%. Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) ended 5.6% up. Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Paramount Resources (POU.TO), Advantage Oil & Gas (AAV.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO) and Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) gained more than 4%.

The Consumer Discretionary Index climbed 1.66%. Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO) rallied more than 4%.

Martinrea International (MRE.TO), Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO) and Magna International (MG.TO) gained 2 to 2.4%, while Spin Master Corp (TOY.TO), Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO), Dollarama (DOL.TO), Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.A.TO) and Brp Inc (DOO.TO) gained 1 to 1.8%.

Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO) soared more than 14% on strong volumes. Cameco reported adjusted net earnings of $23 million for the quarter ended December 2021, compared to adjusted net earnings of $48 million in the year-ago quarter. The company also announced that the board has approved a 50% increase to its annual dividend for 2022.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) shares gained more than 2% after the company announced on Tuesday that its wholly owned subsidiaries APPS Cartage Inc. and APPS Cargo Terminals Inc. have entered into a multi-year agreement with Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) for the railway to continue providing intermodal services to APPS Transport.

