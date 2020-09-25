TSX Ends On Firm Note; Technology Stocks Rally

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market ended on a firm note on Friday, led by gains in technology sections, even as investors continued to stay cautious after several countries across Europe reported spikes in coronavirus cases and reimposed lockdown measures.

The market opened on a weak note, but the firm trend on Wall Street thanks to a rebound by technology stocks triggered some strong buying in the Canadian technology space and helped pull the market from negative territory.

Shares from real estate, utilities, telecom, industrial and consumer discretionary sections too posted fairly strong gains. Financial, healthcare and materials shares found modest support, while materials were subdued. Energy stocks declined sharply.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 153.09 points or 0.96% at 16,065.35, after falling to a low of 15,832.02 in early trades. The index touched a high of 16,088.83 in the session. The index recorded gains on three of the five sessions, but still posted a weekly loss of about 0.82%.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) climbed more than 6% on strong volumes. Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) shares moved up 5.8% and Colliers International (CIGI.TO) surged up 4.4%.

Boyd Group Services (BYD.TO), Cogeco Communications (CCA.TO), Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO), Waste Connections (WCN.TO), Premium Brands Holdings (PBH.TO) and Constellation Software (CSU.TO) gained 2.3 to 3.5%, while Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) advanced 1.8%.

Energy stocks Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) and Husky Energy (HSE.TO) tumbled 6.7% and 5%, respectively. Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO). Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) and Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) lost 2 to 4%.

U.S. stocks ended on a bright note, led by gains in the technology space. The major averages all ended notably higher. The Dow jumped 1.3%, the S&P 500 surged up 1.6% and the Nasdaq soared 2.3%.

Traders shrugged off data showing a smaller than expected increase in U.S. durable goods orders, but kept an eye on developments in Washington where House Democrats were reportedly planning to unveil a new $2.4 trillion coronavirus relief bill.

