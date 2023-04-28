TSX Ends On Firm Note For 2nd Straight Day

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended on a firm note on Friday, extending gains from the previous session, thanks largely to strong buying in the energy sector as oil prices rose sharply.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 113.90 points or 0.55% at 20,636.54. The index shed about 0.27% in the week.

On the economic front, data released by Statistics Canada showed the Canadian economic activity likely edged down by 0.1% month-over-month in March 2023. In February, the GDP edged up by 0.1%, following a 0.6% expansion in January.

Gfl Environmental (GFL.TO) surged 7.5% after reporting adjusted net income from continuing operations of $28.7 million in the first quarter.

Tfi International (TFII.TO) climbed 5.7%. Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Paramount Resources (POU.TO), Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO) and Suncor Energy (SU.TO) gained 2.7 to 4.3%.

TC Energy Corporation (TRP.TO) gained about 2.1%. The company reported first-quarter net income of $1.3 billion or $1.29 per common share compared to $0.4 billion or $0.36 per common share in first quarter 2022.

Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) reported first-quarter net income of $1,248 million, compared with net income of $1,173 million in the year-ago quarter. The stock ended 0.6% down.

Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO) shares surged nearly 3% after the company reported a net income of $119 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared with net income of $40 million a year ago.

