TSX Ends On Firm Note As Stocks Rebound After Recent Sell-off

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market ended on a high note on Friday as traders indulged in some hectic bargain hunting after values plummeted in the previous session on rising worries about growth and fears about a second wave of coronavirus infections.

Financial and energy stocks, which went down sharply in the previous session, rallied in today's session, contributing substantially to market's bright close. Shares from real estate, healthcare, utilities, consumer discretionary and information technology sections also posted strong gains.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 205.65 points or 1.37% at 15,256.57. The index touched a high of 15,424.13 in the session. Recording losses in three of the sessions, the TSX shed about 3.7% in the week.

Air Canada (AC.TO) rose nearly 9%. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) and Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) gained 2 to 2.7%.

Shawcor Ltd (SCL.TO) shares soared nearly 36%. Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO) ended 8.4% up, Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO) gained 6.3% and Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) moved up nearly 4%.

Cargojet (CJT.TO), Brp Inc. (DOO.TO), Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.A.TO), George Weston (WN.TO), Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) and Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) also ended with impressive gains.

In economic news, Canadian industries operated at 79.8% of their production capacity in the first quarter of 2020, down from an upwardly revised 81.4% in the previous period. The drop, the third successive monthly fall, was due to a slowdown in most sectors amid physical distancing measures implemented in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In other markets, U.S. stocks ended on a strong note, rebounding after the sell-off seen in the previous session, largely due to bargain hunting. The Dow spiked 1.9%, the Nasdaq jumped 1% and the S&P 500 surged up 1.3%.

The major European markets turned in a mixed performance, while markets across the Asia-Pacific region ended mostly weak.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended down $0.08 or about 0.2% at $36.26 a barrel.

Gold futures ended down $2.50 or 0.1% at $1,737.30 an ounce. Silver futures for July ended down $0.407 or about 2.3% at $17.482 an ounce, while Copper futures for July ended up $0.0135 or 0.5% at $2.6000 per pound.

