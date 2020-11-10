TSX Ends On Firm Note Again

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market recovered after a somewhat slippery start, and stayed firm right through the session on Tuesday to eventually sign off on a firm note, extending gains to a second straight day.

Optimism about a potential coronavirus vaccine, U.S. fiscal stimulus hopes, and higher crude oil prices contributed to market's rise.

Financial, energy and telecom stocks hogged the limelight. Some key stocks from real estate and consumer discretionary sectors too posted strong gains, while materials, information technology and healthcare stocks drifted lower.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 139.51 points or 0.85% at 16,615.37. It touched a low of 16,485.78 and a high of 16,654.81 in the session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.