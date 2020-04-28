TSX Ends On Firm Note Again

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market ended on a firm note on Tuesday, led by gains in energy, consumer discretionary and financial sections.

Healthcare shares drifted lower on profit taking after recent strong gains. Consumer staples, materials and information technology shares turned in a mixed performance.

The mood was cautious amid lingering worries about the coronavirus pandemic. However, with the focus on quarterly earnings reports and the upcoming monetary policy meetings of the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 156.18 points, or 1.07%, at 14,798.29, after scaling a low of 14,658.66 and a high of 14,855.98 intraday.

In the energy section, Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) gained nearly 10%. Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) ended 7.7% up, Enerflex (EFX.TO) and Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) gained 6.6% and 6.3%, respectively, and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) gained 5.6%.

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Husky Energy (HSE.TO) and Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) also rose sharply.

Consumer discretionary shares Brp Inc. (DOO.TO) and Aritzia (ATZ.TO) climbed up 9.6% and 6.75%, respectively. Mty Food (MTY.TO), Sleep Country Canada Holdings (ZZZ.TO), Magna International (MG.TO), Canadian Tire International (CTC.A.TO) and Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO) also ended sharply higher.

In the financial section, CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO) gained 5.7%. Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO), National Bank of Canada (NA.TO), Manulife Financial (MFC.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) and Laurentian Bank (LB.TO) gained 2 to 3.15%.

Air Canada (AC.TO) ended more than 9.5% up on strong volumes. Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) and West Fraser Timber (WFT.TO) gained 11.9% and 13.75%, respectively. Rogers Communications (RCI.A.TO) and Cogeco Communications (CCA.TO) also rose sharply.

U.S. stocks failed to hold early gains and ended weak. The Dow edged down 0.1% and the S&P 500 shed 0.5%, while the Nasdaq slid 1.4%.

While reopening of businesses in a few states and announcement of reopening plans in some set up a positive start, a weak consumer sentiment report and caution ahead of the Fed's monetary policy rendered the market weak as the session progressed.

European markets closed higher, while Asian markets turned in a mixed performance.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for June ended lower by more than 3%. Gold futures settled modestly lower.

