TSX Ends On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market opened higher on Monday, stayed firm right through the session and ended on a strong note amid optimism the economy will gradually recover following several countries relaxing lockdown restrictions and reopening their economies.

The volume of business was somewhat thin due to a holiday in the U.S. market for Memorial Day.

The market moved higher despite an escalation in U.S.-China tensions after Beijing blamed the U.S. of pushing relations towards a "new cold war" may weigh and limit market's upside.

The U.S. Commerce Ministry added more than 30 Chinese companies and other institutions to a blacklist for human rights violations and to address U.S. national security concerns involving weapons of mass destruction and other military activities.

Cannabis shares were the most impressive gainers in Monday's session. Real estate, information technology and financial shares were the other star performers.

Shares from utilities, telecom and consumer discretionary sections too posted notable gains. Industrial stocks gained as well, while consumer staples, materials and energy shares were mostly subdued.

Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO) soared nearly 24%. Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO) surged up 8.5%, Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) gained nearly 5% and Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) gained 2.15%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO), Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO), Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO), Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV.TO) and Constellation Software (CSU.TO) gained 2 to 2.3%.

Among the notable losers in the session, Evertz Technologies (ET.TO) declined 4.5%, Parex Resources (PXT.TO) shed nearly 4%, West Fraser Timber (WFT.TO) ended 2.9% down and Colliers International (CIGI.TO) ended lower by 2.8%.

