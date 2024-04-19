TSX Ends On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended higher on Friday, lifted by gains in utilities, financials, energy and communications sectors.

Stocks from other sectors largely moved in a tight band. The mood remained a bit cautious due to a lack of triggers, and on concerns about geopolitical tensions and uncertainty about the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 98.93 points or 0.46% at 21,807.37. The index touched a low of 21,679.80 and a high of 21,871.49 in the session. The index shed about 0.4% in the week.

Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.TO) soared 9%. Wajax Corporation (WJX.TO) gained 4.1%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP.UN.TO), Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (BIPC.TO) and Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) gained 2.7 to 3.1%.

Brp Inc (DOO.TO), EQB Inc (EQB.TO), Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (PBH.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) and Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) also ended notably higher.

Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) ended down 7.1%. Dayforce (DAY.TO), Altus Group (AIF.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) and Constellation Software (CSU.TO) were among the major losers in the session.

