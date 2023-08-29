TSX Ends On Buoyant Note On All-round Buying

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended on a strong note on Tuesday, as stocks rallied on sustained buying right through the day's session.

Data showing a drop in U.S. job openings in the month of July, and a decline in U.S. consumer confidence in August, helped ease concerns about interest rates, lifting investor sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 265.27 points or 1.32% at 20,290.41.

Buying was so widespread that all the sectoral indices moved higher. Technology, consumer discretionary, energy, materials and consumer staples shares were among the major gainers.

Several stocks from communications, financials and real estate sectors too closed sharply higher.

Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), BRP Inc (DOO.TO), TFI International (TFII.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) and Loblaw Companies (L.TO) gained 2 to 4%.

Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.A.TO), George Weston (WN.TO), WSP Global (WSP.TO), Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO) and Constellation Software (CSU.TO) ended higher by 1 to 1.8%.

Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT.TO) soared more than 16% and Bitfarms (BITF.TO) climbed 15%.

Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO), Converge Technology Solutions (CTS.TO), Tecsys Inc (TCS.TO), Dye & Durham (DND.TO) and Coveo Solutions (CVO.TO) advanced 2 to 5%.

Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), International Petroleum Corp (IPCO.TO), Advantage Oil & Gas (AAV.TO), Birchcliff Energy (BIR.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) and Suncor Energy (SU.TO) moved up sharply.

Wesdome Gold Mines (WDO.TO), First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO), Capstone Mining Corp (CS.TO), Lithium Americas Corp (LAC.TO), Iamgold (IMG.TO), Ero Copper (ERO.TO) and Eldorado Gold (ELD.TO) gained 2.5 to 4%.

Consumer discretionay stoks Aritzia (ATZ.TO), Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO) and Magna International (MG.TO) surged 2 to 4%.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) reported third-quarter net income of $1,454 million, compared with $1,365 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net income for the third quarter of the current financial year was $2,037 million, compared with $2,132 million a year ago. The stock ended marginally up.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) climbed 2.7%. The bank reported net income of $2,212 million for the third quarter of the current financial year, compared to $2,594 million a year ago. On adjusted basis, net income was $2,2227 in the third quarter, compared to $2,611 million in the year-ago quarter.

Manulife Financial (MFC.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) and CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO) gained 1.3 to 2%.

Communications stocks Cogeo Communications (CCA.TO), Quebecor (QBR.B.TO), Rogers Communications (RCI.A.TO) and Telus Corp (T.TO) gained 1.2 to 2.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.