TSX Ends On Buoyant Note

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market shrugged off a weak start and kept moving higher as the session progressed on Wednesday to eventually end on a firm note.

Investors digested the Bank of Canada's rate decision and views on growth outlook, and noted the Federal Reserve's policy move as well. Quarterly earnings reports made an impact as well.

Gains in information technology, telecommunications and industrial sections led the market higher. A few stocks from materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary and financial sectors too posted solid gains, while energy shares declined on weak crude oil prices.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 83.29 points, or 0.51%, at 16,501.43, well off an early low of 16,373.54.

On Tuesday, the index ended up 30.61 points, or 0.19%, at 16,418.14.

The Bank of Canada left its key rate unchanged and downgraded its growth forecast for next two years amid worsening global economic conditions.

The BoC kept its key rate unchanged at 1.75%, as expected.

Bank of Canada said that economic growth is likely to slow in the second half of this year, reflecting trade uncertainty, continuing adjustment in the energy sector, and the unwinding of temporary factors that boosted growth in the second quarter.

"In considering the appropriate path for monetary policy, the Bank will be monitoring the extent to which the global slowdown spreads beyond manufacturing and investment," according to the accompanying statement.

The Bank said it expects the real GDP to grow by 1.5% for this year, up from previous outlook of 1.5%.

For 2020 and 2021, the real GDP is seen at 1.7% and 1.8%, compared to earlier projections of 2% in both years.

Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO), Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO) and Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) gaomed 1 t0 2.2% on strong volumes.

Among the big gainers, First National Financial Corporation (FN.TO) soared 8.7% and North American Construction Group (NOA.TO) ended 8.1% up.

Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO), Kirkland Lake Gold (KL.TO), Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO), Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) and Constellation Software (CSU.TO) gained 2 to 3.3%.

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM.A.TO), Restaurant Brands International (QSR.UN), Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO), CGI Group (GIB.A.TO), Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO) and Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) also closed notably higher.

U.S. stocks ended modestly higher despite showing a lack of direction for most of the day. The Fed's decision to cut interest rates for the third straight meeting aided sentiment.

The Dow climbed 0.4%, while the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 both ended higher by 0.3%.

Stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region ended mostly lower. Major European markets turned in a mixed performance.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended down $0.48, or about 0.9%, at 55.06 a barrel.

Gold futures for December ended at $1.496.70 an ounce, gaining $6, or about 0.4%.

