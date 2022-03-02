TSX Ends On Buoyant Note

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market ended on a strong note on Wednesday, as several stocks from across various sectors posted impressive gains.

Positive cues from the U.S. and European markets, higher oil prices and some encouraging earnings updates helped lift sentiment.

Despite worries about the tensions between Russia and Ukraine and the impact of the various sanctions on Russia, the mood in the market remained fairly positive, with investors digesting the central bank's interest rate decision and reacting to the accompanying statement.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 251.13 points or 1.2% at 21,255.64.

The Bank of Canada today increased its target for the overnight rate by 25 basis points to 0.5%, hiking rates for the first time since October 2018. The central bank reiterated that it use its monetary policy tools to return inflation to the 2% target and keep inflation expectations well-anchored.

The bank also said it is continuing its reinvestment phase, keeping overall holdings of government bonds on its balance sheet roughly constant until it becomes appropriate to allow the size of its balance sheet to decline. The bank said it expects inflation to be higher in the near term than projected in January.

The Governing Council expects interest rates will need to rise further as the economy continues to expand and inflation pressures remain elevated. About the current war in Ukraine, the bank noted it is a major new source of uncertainty.

The Capped Industrials Index climbed 2.75%. The Financials, Consumer Discretionary, Consumer Staples and Communications Services indices moved up 1.25% - 1.55%. Energy stocks moved higher as oil prices rose to their highest levels since May 2011.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) surged up 4.65% after reporting net income of $55.5 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.17 for the first quarter of 2022, compared with $44.8 million and $0.96 for the first quarter of 2021.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) gained 1.8 to 2.6%.

In the industrials section, Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO), Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) and Air Canada (AC.TO) advanced 4 to 4.4%. Snc Lavalin (SNC.TO) and Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA.TO) moved up 3.7% and 3%, respectively.

Consumer discretionary stocks Brp Inc (DOO.TO), Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO) and Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO) gained 3 to 3.6%. Spin Master (TOY.TO), Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO), Magna International (MG.TO) and Mty Food Group (MTY.TO) ended higher by 1.6 to 2.2%.

Consumer staples stocks Primo Water Corp (PRMW.TO), Maple Leaf Foods (MFI.TO) and Loblaw (L.TO) gained 2.9%, 1.6% and 1.5%, respectively. Weston George (WN.TO) gained 2.5% after reporting a near 30% jump in fourth-quarter adjusted net earnings.

