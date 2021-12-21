TSX Ends On Buoyant Note

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended on a buoyant note on Tuesday thanks to strong gains in stocks from across several sectors.

Firm global markets, higher crude oil prices, encouraging retail sales data, and a report from Moderna Inc about the effectiveness of a booster dose of its Covid-19 vaccine against the Omicron variant.

Moderna announced that a booster dose of its Covid-19 vaccine increased antibody levels against Omicron.

The currently authorized 50 microgram booster dose increased neutralizing antibody levels against Omicron approximately 37-fold compared to pre-boost levels, Moderna said.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which opened with a big positive gap of about 180 points at 20,718.55, rallied to a high of 20,953.88 and finally ended the session with a gain of 386.65 points or 1.88% at 20,924.87.

The Capped Healthcare Index climbed more than 5%. Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) surged up 10.4%. Organigram Holdings (OGI.TO), Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO), Well Health Technologies (WELL.TO), Cronos Group (CRON.TO) and Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) gained 4.2 to 6.3%.

The Information Technology Index climbed 4.27%. Nuvei Corp (NVEI.TO) soared nearly 17%. Hut 8 Mining (HUT.TO) and Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO) gained 8.6% and 7.2%, respectively. Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Converge Technology Solutions (CTS.TO), Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO), Telus International (TIXT.TO) and Celestica (CLS.TO) gained 4.2 to 9%.

Blackberry (BB.TO) surged up nearly 4%, riding on stronger than expected quarterly earnings.

The Capped Energy Index advanced 3.86%. Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) gained 7.5% and Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) climbed 6.35%. Meg Energy (MEG.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Birchcliff Energy (BIR.TO) and Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) ended stronger by 4 to 5.2%.

Several stocks from real estate, materials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, financial and industrials sectors also posted impressive gains.

On the economic front, data from Statistics Canada showed retail sales in Canada increased 5.3% in October, over the same month in the previous year.

Retail sales in Canada likely rose 1.2% month-over-month in November of 2021, preliminary estimates showed. Considering October, retail sales increased 1.6% over a month earlier, rebounding from a downwardly revised 0.3% decline in September,

Wholesale sales in Canada likely advanced by 2.7% month-over-month in November of 2021, the strongest rise since March, preliminary estimates showed.

