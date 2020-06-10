TSX Ends Notably Lower Again

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market tumbled on Wednesday, led by losses in financial, energy and industrial shares, amid worries about global economy after the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) said the global economy is undergoing the deepest recession since the Great Depression in the 1930s due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 132.41 points or 0.84% at 15,701.33, around 90 points off the session's low of 15,610.68.

Mty Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) shares plunged more than 10%. Onex Corp (ONEX.TO), Air Canada (AC.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Power Corporation of Canada (POW.TO) and West Fraser Timber (WFT.TO) lost 5 to 7.2%.

Methanex Corp (MX.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO) and Enbridge (ENB.TO) lost 2 to 4.75%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), National Bank of Canada (NA.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) and Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) also declined sharply.

Among the gainers, Ballard Power Systems (BLDP.TO) spurted more than 16%. Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO), Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO), Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO), Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO), B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) and Yamana Gold (YRI.TO) gained 4 to 7%.

U.S. stocks saw considerable volatility following the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement before eventually ending the session mixed. While the Nasdaq advanced by 0.7% to a new record closing high, the Dow and the S&P 500 by 1% and 0.5%, respectively.

The Fed on Wednesday announced its widely expected decision to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at zero to 0.25 percent.

The accompanying statement also reiterated that the Fed expects to maintain this target range until it is confident that the economy has weathered recent events and is on track to achieve its maximum employment and price stability goals.

The economic projections provided along with the statement showed most Fed officials expect rates to remain at current levels through 2022, with only a couple predicting an increase in rates.

European markets ended weak, while Asian markets turned in a mixed performance.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July settled at $39.60 a barrel, gaining $0.66 or about 1.7%. Oil futures had dropped down by more than 2% earlier in the day.

Gold futures for August ended down $1.20 or less than 0.1% at $1.720.70 an ounce, after having moved past $1,730.00 an ounce earlier in the session. Prices edged higher after the session, after the Fed indicated that interest rates will remain near zero till at least 2022. Gold futures rose to $1,739.00 before easing a bit subsequently.

