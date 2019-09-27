TSX Ends Notably Lower

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market ended notably lower on Friday, led by losses in healthcare, materials and information technology sections.

The market opened weak, and after staging a mild recovery, slipped again and then kept edging lower as the session progressed.

The mood turned bearish Renewed concerns about trade after a report from Bloomberg News said Trump administration officials are discussing ways to limit U.S. investors' portfolio flows into China.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 96.13 points, or 0.57%, at 16,694.27, nearly 40 points off the day's low of 16,656.43.

On Thursday, the index ended up 6.11 points, or 0.04%. Recording losses in four of the five sessions, the index shed 1.21% this week.

The Capped Healthcare Index declined 2.2%. Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) ended nearly 4% down. Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) and Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) lost 2.7 to 3.2%. Extendicare (EXE.TO) and CannTrust Holdings (TRST.TO) also declined sharply.

The Capped Materials Index ended 1.69% down. Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO), Kirkland Lake Gold (KL.TO), Detour Gold Corp (DGC.TO) and Yamana Gold (YRI.TO) lost 3 to 6%.

Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO), Lundin Mining Corp (LUN.TO), Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO), B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) and Iamgold Corp (IMG.TO) also declined sharply.

In the information technology space, Blackberry (BB.TO) declined 3.7%. Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) eased 2.6%. Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO), Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO), Sierra Wireless (SW.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) and Open Text Corporation (OTEX.TO) shed 1 to 2%.

In the industrials space, Waste Connections (WCN.TO), Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI.TO), Snc-Lavalin (SNC.TO) and Cae Inc. (CAE.TO) declined 1 to 2.3%.

Among energy stocks Precision Drilling Corp (PD.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO), PrairieSky Royalty (PSK.TO), Husky Energy (HSE.TO) and Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) lost 1 to 3%.

Among bank stocks, National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) declined nearly 1%. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) and CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO) ended flat, while Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), Laurentian Bank (LB.TO) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) ended modestly higher.

U.S. stocks ended weak despite climbing off their worst levels of the day. The Dow dipped 0.3%, the S&P 500 declined 0.5% and the Nasdaq shed 1.1%.

Fading hopes about U.S.-China trade deal weighed on the market.

European markets closed higher, while markets across the Asia-Pacific region ended mixed.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended down $0.50, or about 0.9%, at $55.91 a barrel.

Gold futures for December ended down $8.80, or about 0.6%, at $1,506.40 an ounce, after having slipped to a low of $1,493.30 earlier in the session.

Silver futures for December ended down $0.260, at $17.652 an ounce, while Copper futures for December settled at $2.5975 per pound, gaining $0.0200 in the session.

