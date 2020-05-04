TSX Ends Notably Higher After Volatile Session

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market shrugged off a volatile start and a subsequent long spell in negative territory and ended on a firm not on Monday, thanks to some spirited buying in the final hour of the session.

The market got off to a weak start due to worries about an escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed on Sunday there was "a significant amount of evidence" that the new coronavirus originated from a laboratory in China.

China's Global Times said in an editorial that Pompeo was "bluffing" and called on the United States to present its evidence.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 124.70 points, or 0.85%, at 14,745.04. The index touched a low of 14,518.07 in early trades.

Information technology and materials shares rallied sharply. The Capped Information Technology Index surged up 3.61%. The Capped Materials index climbed up 2.04%. Real estate and consumer discretionary shares ended notably lower, while stocks from other sectors turned in a mixed performance.

In the information technology space, Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) climbed up 7.6%. BlackBerry (BB.TO) firmed up 5.05%. Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO) and Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) moved up nearly 3% and 2.9%, respectively.

Among the stocks in the Materials index, Centerra Gold (CG.TO), Canfor Corp (CFP.TO), Winpak (WPK.TO) and Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO) gained 4 to 7%. Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV.TO), Eldorado Gold (ELD.TO), Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO), Kirkland Lake Gold (KL.TO) and Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO) gained 3 to 7%.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO), B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) and Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO) gained 1.6 to 2.5% on strong volumes.

The Stars Group (TSGI.TO) shares plunged more than 7%. Husky Energy (HSE.TO) declined 3.8%, while Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) and Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC.TO) lost 1 to 1.7%.

Air Canada (AC.TO) tumbled 8.65%. The company reported a loss of $1.05 billion in the first quarter of this financial year compared with a profit of $345 million a year ago. Loss amounted to $4.00 per diluted share compared with a profit of $1.26 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2019.

Atco (ACO.Y.TO), Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.TO) and Cargojet (CJT.TO) also declined sharply.

