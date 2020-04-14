TSX Ends Notably Higher

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market ended on a strong note on Tuesday with investors reacting to reports that the coronavirus infection curve is showing signs of flattening in several parts across the globe, and many countries are looking to relax restrictions and gradually open businesses.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 182.49 points, or 1.3%, at 14,258.43, well off the session's high of 14,440.91.

Information technology shares were the star performers in the session. The Capped Information Technology Index shot up 5.34%. The Healthcare Index moved up 3.3%, while the Industrial and Consumer Discretionary indices climbed up 1.78% and 1.47%, respectively.

Materials and financial shares turned in a mixed performance, while energy stocks declined after crude oil prices fell sharply on concerns over excess supply in the market.

Information technology shares Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO) and Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) climbed up 14% and 11.25%, respectively.

Healthcare shares Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO), Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) and Cronos Group (CRON.TO) ended stronger by 6.8%, 5.8% and 3.85%, respectively.

In the industrial space, Ballard Power Systems (BLDP.TO) and Cae Inc (CAE.TO) surged up 11.1% and 10.2%, respectively.

Industrial shares Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.A.TO), Mty Food Group (MTY.TO), Sleep Country Canada Holdings (ZZZ.TO), Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO), Spin Master Corp (TOY.TO), Brp Inc (DOO.TO), Artizia Inc. (ATZ.TO) and Dollarama (DOL.TO) ended with strong gains.

Energy shares Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO), Husky Energy (HSE.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) and PrairieSky Royalty (PSK.TO) lost 3 to 7.2%. Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) also ended sharply lower.

In the materials space, Kirkland Lake Gold (KL.TO), Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO), Ssr Mining (SSRM.TO), Eldorado Gold (ELD.TO) lost 1 to 3%, while Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO), Oceanagold (OGC.TO), Yamana Gold (YRI.TO) and Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO) ended sharply higher.

Among bank stocks, Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), Laurentian Bank (LB.TO), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) and Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) closed weak, while Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) gained 1.5%.

The U.S. market ended sharply higher as traders continued to express optimism about signs of a flattening of the coronavirus curve. The Nasdaq spiked 4%, the Dow jumped 2.4% and the S&P 500 surged up 3.1%.

In a press briefing on Monday, President Donald Trump defended his administration's response to the pandemic and indicated he is working on plans to re-open the country.

Other officials, such as White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, have also recently expressed cautious optimism.

European markets ended higher and markets across the Asia-Pacific region also closed on a firm note.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down $2.30, or 10.3%, at $20.11 a barrel.

Gold futures for June ended up $7.50, or about 0.4%, at $1,768.90 an ounce, the best close since October 2012.

Silver futures for May ended up $0.593 at $16.130 an ounce, while Copper futures for May settled up $0.270 at $2.3295 per pound.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.