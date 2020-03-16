TSX Ends Nearly 10% Down As Stocks Tank On Virus Fears

(RTTNews) - Mounting worries about the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic and falling crude oil prices triggered a massive sell-off across the board and sent Canadian stocks crashing to a dismal close on Monday.

The U.S. Federal Reserve slashed interest rates by 100 basis points on Sunday, an unprecedented move a couple of days ahead of the scheduled monetary policy meeting, and announced a new quantitative easing as well, to fight the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy.

Several central banks across the globe joined in a coordinated effort to fight the crisis that has engulfed global economies, but the mood remained extremely bearish right through the day.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which tanked to 11,883.66, losing around 1,830 points in the process, ended the session with a loss of 1,355.93 points, or 9.89%, at 12,360.40.

With today's loss, the index has shed almost 30% from a record high of 17,970.51 it touched on Feb. 20, 2020.

Trading was halted for a while this morning, and this was the third time to be done so in the past week, as stocks plummeted on widespread selling.

On Friday, the index has ended nearly 10% up, snapping a six-day losing streak, after the Bank of Canada cut interest rate by 50 basis points. Bargain hunting helped as well in that session.

In Monday's session, energy stocks were the biggest losers. The capped energy index declined 18.15%. Consumer discretionary shares plunged as well, dragging the sectoral index down by 14.94%.

The indices tracking the performance of shares from real estate, information technology and industrial sectors lost 11.3 to 12%, while the Telecommunications, Financial and Healthcare indices lost 10 to 10.75%. Consumer staples and utilities shares too declined sharply, while materials shares bucked the trend despite falling gold and silver prices.

In the U.S. market, stocks saw their worst session in more than 30 years, as escalating concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic outweighed the central bank's decision to cut interest rates.

The Dow plunged 12.9% to a new three-year closing low. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq slumped 12.3% and 11.9%, respectively, and settled at their lowest levels in over a year.

Markets across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region tumbled as well.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $3.03, or about 9.6%, at $28.70 a barrel, not far off the day's low of $28.03 a barrel.

Gold futures for April ended down $30.20, or about 2%, at $1,486.50 an ounce, the lowest settlement price since December 20, after hitting a low of $1,450.90 in the session.

Silver futures for May settled lower by $1.684, or almost 12%, at $12.816 an ounce, recording its lowest close in nearly 11 years. Silver contracts touched a low of $11.770 an ounce intraday.

Copper futures for May ended down $0.0715 at $2.3925 per pound.

