TSX Ends Modestly Lower After Cautious Session

June 16, 2023 — 05:29 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Despite opening on a positive note and climbing higher subsequently, the Canadian market turned weak and drifted lower on Friday, weighed down by losses in technology and energy sectors.

Real estate, utilities and consumer staples stocks also were mostly subdued. Shares from the rest of the sectors turned in a mixed performance.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 51.98 points or 0.26% at 19,975.37. The index climbed to 20,112.35 in early trades. The index gained about 0.4% in the week.

Nuvei Corporation (NVEI.TO) ended 4.8% down. Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO), Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO), Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO, Ag Growth International (AFN.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) and Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) ended lower by 1.7 to 3.2%.

Rogers Communications (RCI.A.TO) climbed 5.4%. ATS Corporation (ATS.TO), Newmont Corporation (NGT.TO), Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO), Boyd Group Services (BYD.TO) and Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO) gained 1 to 3%.

Among materials shares, K92 Mining Inc (KNT.TO) surged 5.2%. Iamgold Corp (IMG.TO), Osisko Mining (OSK.TO), Filo Mining (FIL.TO) and Eldorado Gold (ELD.TO) gained 2.5 to 3%.

On the economic front, data from Statistics Canada showed manufacturing sales in Canada unexpectedly fell 1.4% month-over-month to c$ 80.9 billion in April.

