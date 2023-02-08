TSX Ends Modestly Lower After Cautious Session

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended weak on Wednesday, weighed down by losses in healthcare and materials stocks.

The market remained in negative territory right through the day's session amid concerns about global economic slowdown.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 45.46 points or 0.22% at 20,679.54.

Tecsys Inc (TCS.TO) drifted down by about 5.5%. Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO), Nuvei Corp (NVEI.TO), Nutrien (NTR.TO), Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) and Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) ended lower by 2.6 to 4.5%.

Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO), Bausch Health companies (BHC.TO) and Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) ended down 2.6 to 3.4%. Cronos Group (CRON.TO) also ended notably lower.

Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO), Colliers International (CIGI.TO) and Kinross Gold Corporation (K.TO) also ended notably lower.

Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO), Loblaw Companies (L.TO), Boyd Group Services (BYD.TO), MTY Food Group (MTY.TO), George Weston (WN.TO), Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA.TO), Cargojet (CJT.TO) and Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (PBH.TO) gained 1 to 2.3%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Co (ATD.TO), Saputo Inc (SAP.TO) and Metro Inc (MRU.TO) also ended notably higher.

