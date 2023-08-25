TSX Ends Modestly Higher; Technology, Energy Stocks Move Up

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended higher on Friday, aided by gains in healthcare, technology and energy sections.

Stocks from industrials, consumer staples and real estate sectors too posted notable gains, while other stocks turned in a mixed performance.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which touched a low of 19,681.77 and 19,883.57 intraday, settled with a gain of 59.92 points or 0.3% at 19,835.75. The index gained 0.1% in the week.

Healthcare stocks Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) and Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) gained 3.6% and 2.6%, respectively.

In the technology sector, BlackBerry (BB.TO) soared 17.4%. Converge Technology Solutions (CTS.TO) gained about 6%. Dye & Durham (DND.TO) climbed 2.22%, and Open Text Corporation (OTEX.TO) gained nearly 2%. Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO) and CGI Group Co. (GIB.A.TO) also posted strong gains.

Energy stocks Parex Resources (PXT.TO) climbed 2.65%. MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Vemilion Energy (VET.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), International Petroleum (IPCO.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Precision Drilling Corp (PD.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) and PrairieSky Royalty (PSK.TO) gained 1 to 2%.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO.TO), Newmont Corporation (NGT.TO), Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) and Ag Growth International (AFN.TO) were among the notable losers.

Data from Statistics Canada showed wholesale sales in Canada rose by 1.4% month-over-month in July, reversing a 2.8% drop in June, according to preliminary estimates.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.