TSX Ends Modestly Higher On U.S.-China Trade Deal Optimism

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks ended on a positive note on Monday as renewed optimism about U.S.-China trade deal triggered some buying in several key stocks from across various sectors.

Renewed optimism about the completion of phase one of a U.S.-China trade deal following comments from President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He liftes sentiment.

Trump said last Friday he thought an agreement would be signed by the time the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings take place in Chile on November 16 and 17.

At a cabinet meeting earlier today, Trump told reporters that the trade deal is coming along great. He also claimed issues in phase two of the deal would be a lot easier to work out than those in phase one.

As stocks from information technology, energy and industrial sections held their gains after a firm start and some of these even edging further up north on sustained buying interest, the market stayed positive right through the session.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 41.33 points, or 0.25%, at 16,418.45. The index touched a high of 16,443.29 in the session.

On Friday, the index ended down 49.18 points, or 0.3%, at 16,377.12, near the day's low.

Among information technology stocks, BlackBerry (BB.TO) and Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) both gained nearly 2% and Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) moved up 3.7%. CGI Group (GIB.A.TO), Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO), Open Text Corporation (OTEX.TO) and Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO) ended higher by 1 to 1.5%.

In the energy space, Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO) gained about 4.2%. Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Husky Energy (HSE.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), ARC Resources (ARX.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) and Suncor Energy (SU.TO) moved up 1 to 2%.

Ballard Power Systems (BLDP.TO), Ag Growth International (AFN.TO), Air Canada (AC.TO), Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO), New Flyer Industries (NFI.TO), Stantec (STN.TO) and Aecon Group Inc (ARE.TO) gained 1.5 to 3%.

Knight Therapeutics Inc (GUD.TO) shares soared nearly 14% after the company announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 51.21% interest in Biotoscana Investments S.A. for approximately C$189 million in cash. Following completion of this transaction, Knight will launch a mandatory tender offer to acquire the remaining 48.79% interest in GBT from public shareholders on similar terms.

Hudsons Bay Company (HBC.TO) was the top performer in the consumer discretionary space. The stock rose 6.2% after the company announced that it has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement with a group of Hudson's Bay shareholders to take the company private. Under the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, the common shares of Hudson's Bay not held by the Shareholder Group, will be purchased for cancellation at a price of $10.30 per share in cash.

Corus Entertainment (CJR.B.TO), Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO), Encana Corp (ECA.TO), Detour Gold Corp (DGC.TO), SSR Mining (SSRM.TO), Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO), Kirkland Lake Gold (KL.TO) and Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO) were some of the major loser in Monday's session.

U.S. stocks ended modestly higher amid renewed optimism about U.S.-China trade deal.

Most of the markets in Europe ended on a bright note. Asian stocks too ended mostly higher on trade deal hopes.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended down $0.47, or about 0.9%, at $53.31 a barrel.

Gold futures for December ended down $6.00, or about 0.4%, at $1,488.10 an ounce.

Silver futures for December closed higher by $0.024 at $17.602 an ounce, while Copper futures for December settled at $2.6465 per pound, gaining $0.0105.

