Markets

TSX Ends Modestly Higher; Energy, Cannabis Shares Rise Sharply

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended on a positive note on Monday, led by gains in energy and healthcare stocks, even as the mood remained somewhat cautious with investors continuing to keep an eye on developments surrounding debt-laden China Evergrande.

Energy stocks moved up sharply as crude oil prices climbed higher for a fifth straight day. Cannabis shares were in demand amid rising prospects for full-scale marijuana legalization in Washington, while financial shares moved up as bond yields rose.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 60.76 points or 0.3% at 20,463.42, after scaling a low of 20,428.19 and a high of 20,503.83.

Among energy shares, Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) and Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) both soared more than 10%. MEG Energy (MEG.TO) gained 7.6%, Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) climbed 7.1% and Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) gained 6%.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) gained more than 7%. Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) rallied 5.6% and Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) gained 4.1%. Cronos Group (CRON.TO) and Organigram Holdings (OGI.TO) gained 3.2% and 2.3%, respectively.

Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO) gained 3.2%, Magna International (MG.TO) and Linamar Corp (LNR.TO) both ended stronger by about 1.5%.

CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO), Manulife Financial (MFC.TO), Laurentian Bank (LB.TO), National Bank of Canada (NA.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO) and Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) gained 1 to 2.6%.

Methanex Corp (MX.TO), Ero Copper Corp (ERO.TO), Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO), Labrador Iron Ore (LIF.TO), Kirkland Lake Gold (KL.TO) and Lithium Americas Corp (LAC.TO) gained 3 to 6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular