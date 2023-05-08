News & Insights

Markets

TSX Ends Modestly Higher As Tech Stocks Rise

May 08, 2023 — 05:28 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended modestly higher on Monday, led by gains in technology and consumer directory sectors.

A few stocks from healthcare sector moved up, while shares from the rest of the sectors largely stayed subdued and ended on a mixed note.

The mood was cautious as investors awaited more data for directional clues.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 43.12 points or 0.21% at 20,585.15 after moving in a tight range between 20,544.15 and 20,627.77.

The Information Technology Capped Index climbed 1.87%. BlackBerry (BB.TO), Converge Technology Solutions (CTS.TO), Softchoice Corp (SFTC.TO), Coveo Solutions (CVO.TO), Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) and Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO) gained 3 to 6%.

Among consumer discretionary shares, Linamar Corp (LNR.TO) surged nearly 2.5%. Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO) climbed 1.77%, while Park Lawn Corp (PLC.TO), Aritzia Inc (ATZ.TO), Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO), Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO) and Magna International (MG.TO) gained 1 to 1.5%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (WTE.TO) surged 7.7%. Stelco Holdings (STLC.TO) climbed nearly 5% and Goeasy (GSY.TO) gained 3.8%. Gfl Environmental (GFL.TO), Linamar Corporation (LNR.TO), Colliers International (CIGI.TO), Descartes Systems (DSG.TO) and Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO) also ended notably higher.

Maple Leaf Foods (MFI.TO) drifted down 4.7%. FirstService Corporation (FSV.TO), Bombardier Inc (BBD.A.TO), Ag Growth International (AFN.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) ended lower by 1 to 2.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.