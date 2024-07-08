TSX Ends Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended higher on Monday, lifted by gains in real estate, healthcare, consumer discretionary and consumer staples sectors.

A few stocks from financials and technology sectors too posted strong gains.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which dropped to 21,997.58 around noon, ended the session with a gain of 67.10 points or 0.3% at 22,126.13, slightly off the day's high of 22,133.61.

Hut 8 Corp (HUT.TO) climbed 6.25%. ATS Corporation (ATS.TO) gained 3.8%. Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) and Morguard Corporation (MRC.TO) advanced 2.3 to 3%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO), George Weston (WN.TO), Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO), Colliers International (CIGI.TO) and Intact Financial Corporation (IFC.TO) ended higher by 1 to 2%.

Dayforce Inc (DAY.TO) ended down 4.7%. Teck Resources (TECK.A.TO) closed lower by 3.8%. Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO), Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (PBH.TO), CCL Industries (CCL.A.TO), Nutrien (NTR.TO), BRP Inc (DOO.TO), Onex Corporation (ONEX.TO) and goeasy (GSY.TO) lost 1.3 to 2.3%.

