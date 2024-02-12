TSX Ends Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - After a slightly positive start and a subsequent climb up north Monday morning, the Canadian market pared some gains, and finally ended the day's session with modest gains thanks to strong buying at several counters in energy, materials and consumer discretionary sectors.

With some crucial economic data, including reports on U.S. consumer and producer price inflation, and industrial data, the mood in the market was somewhat cautious past mid afternoon.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to 21,145.82, ended the session with a gain of 57.70 points or 0.27% at 21,067.30.

Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) climbed nearly 5%. Dayforce Inc (DAY.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), goeasy (GSY.TO) and Linamar Corporation (LNR.TO) gained 2 to 3%.

Colliers International (CIGI.TO), Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.A.TO) and TFI International (TFII.TO) ended higher by 0.9 to 1.7%.

Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO) soared more than 8%. Hut 8 Corp (HUT.TO) gained about 8.25%. Bitfarms (BITF.TO) zoomed 12.8%, and Alithya Group Inc (ALYA.TO) skyrocketed nearly 25%.

Aritzia Inc (ATZ.TO) ended down 4.4%. Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO), Open Text Corporation (OTEX.TO), Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO), Waste Connections (WCN.TO) and Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO) closed lower by 1.6 to 2.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.