TSX Ends Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - After swinging between gains and losses early on in the session, the Canadian stock market recovered and stayed somewhat steady to eventually close modestly higher on Tuesday, led by gains in industrials, real estate and healthcare shares.

The mood was cautious and investors largely stayed reluctant to pick up stocks, choosing to wait for the Bank of Canada's rate decision on Wednesday and the U.S. inflation data, due a day later.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which scaled a new peak at 20,106.20, ended the session with a gain of 30.62 points or 0.15% at 20,065.92.

Among industrials shares, Air Canada (AC.TO) gained 6.3% and Cae Inc (CAE.TO) climbed 5%, while Tfi International (TFII.TO), Ats Automation (ATA.TO), Snc-Lavalin (SNC.TO), Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT.TO), Ballard Power Systems (BLDP.TO), Gfl International (GFL.TO) and New Flyer Industries (NFI.TO) gained 2 to 4%.

Real estate stocks Real Matters (REAL.TO) and Colliers International Group (CIGI.TO) moved up 6.8% and 3.1%, respectively.

In the healthcare section, Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) gained nearly 3%, Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL.TO) climbed 2.2%, Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN.TO) gained 1.8% and Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) ended higher by 1.5%.

Data released by Statistics Canada this morning showed Canada posted a trade surplus of C$ 0.59 billion in April compared to an upwardly revised deficit of C$ 1.35 billion in the prior month and against market expectations of a C$ 0.7 billion gap.

Exports from Canada retreated 1% month-over-month to C$ 50.2 billion in April, while imports dropped by 4.7% month-over-month to C$ 49.6 billion in the month.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.