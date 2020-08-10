TSX Ends Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market suffered a setback after a positive start Monday morning, but recovered swiftly and stayed firm thereafter to eventually close the session modestly higher.

Hectic buying in the energy section after crude oil prices moved higher amid optimism about increased demand for energy contributed significantly to market's positive close. Healthcare, financial and consumer discretionary shares were the other prominent gainers.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which tumbled to 16,534.95 after advancing to 16,647.34 in early trades, ended the day with a gain of 61.02 points or 0.23% at 16,605.50.

Higher crude oil prices, and the U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders that extends the expanded unemployment benefits, a deferral of student loan payments through 2020, a federal moratorium on evictions and a payroll tax holiday rendered the mood positive.

However, concerns about likely legal challenges these orders might encounter, and rising tensions between the U.S. and China weighed on sentiment and limited market's upside.

The Capped Energy Index climbed 2.86%. Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) rose nearly 8%. Arc Resources (ARX.TO) and Suncor Energy (SU.TO) gained 4.7% and 4.5%, respectively. PrairieSky Royalty (PSK.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) and Husky Energy (HSE.TO) moved up 3.5 to 4%.

The Capped Healthcare Index moved up nearly 2%. Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO) surged up nearly 7.5% after reporting a narrower loss. Canopy reported net loss of $128 million in Q1 2021, which was $66 million lower than the net loss it had posted in the first quarter of 2020.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO), Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) and Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN.TO) gained 2.7 to 3.2%, while Sienna Senior Living (SIA.TO) advanced 2.1%.

The Capped Financial Index moved up 1.26%. CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO) surged up 5.2%. Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO), Laurentian Bank (LB.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), Manulife Financial (MFC.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) advanced 1.3 to 2%.

Consumer discretionary stocks Spin Master (TOY.TO), Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO), Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO), Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.A.TO) and Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO) ended sharply higher.

Information technology stocks Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO), Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO), Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO), Sierra Wireless (SW.TO), Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO), Opex Text Corp (OTEX.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO) and Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO) declined 2.3 to 6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.