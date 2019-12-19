TSX Ends Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market opened on a somewhat listless note on Thursday, but recovered past mid morning and stayed fairly steady to eventually end the session with modest gains.

Positive signals from Sino-U.S. trade front helped keep the undertone fairly steady. Investors were also digesting the data on private sector employment and wholesale sales.

Gains in healthcare, energy, information technology and telecommunications shares led the market to a positive close. Consumer staples, industrial and financial shares turned in a somewhat subdued performance.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 32.06 points, or 0.19%, at 17,064.04. The index, which eased to a low of 17,015.36 early on in the session, rose to a high of 17,078.96 by early afternoon.

The Capped Healthcare Index ended up 2.42%. Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO), Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) and Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) gained 4 to 4.7%. Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) ended up 3.2%, Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) gained nearly 3%, Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) rallied 1.86% and Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) advanced 1.45%.

The Capped Energy Index added 1.61%. Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), ARC Resources (ARX.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO) and Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) ended with strong gains.

Information technology stocks Constellation Software (CSU.TO), Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO), Blackberry (BB.TO), Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO) and Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO) gained 2.3 to 4.5%.

In the telecom space, Rogers Communications (RCI.B.TO) ended stronger by 3.4%. Quebecor Inc. (QBR.B.TO) and Cogeco Communications (CCA.TO) finished with moderate gains.

On the economic front, data released by ADP said private businesses in Canada hired 30,900 workers in November of 2019. In October, private businesses had fired 22,600 workers.

A report from Statistics Canada said wholesale sales in Canada declined 1.1% month-over-month in October of 2019, following a downwardly revised 0.8% rise in September and compared with market expectations of a 0.1% drop.

U.S. stocks moved modestly higher during trading on Thursday. With the upward move, the major averages once again ended the session at new record closing highs.

The Dow and the S&P 500 both climbed 0.5%, while the Nasdaq advanced 0.7%,

Trading activity remained relatively subdued on Wall Street as some traders waited on the sidelines for more details of the phase one trade deal announced by U.S. and China officials last week.

News the House officially voted to impeach President Donald Trump also led to some caution, although the pro-business president is very unlikely to be removed from office.

Stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region and Europe turned in a mixed performance.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for January expired at a three-month closing high of $61.22 a barrel, gaining $0.29, or about 0.5%, for the session.

Gold futures for February ended up $5.70, or about 0.4%, at $1,484.40 an ounce, a two-week high.

Silver futures for March ended up $0.105, at $17.154 an ounce, while Copper futures for March settled at $2.8265 per pound, gaining $0.0140 for the session.

