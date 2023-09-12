TSX Ends Modestly Higher

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended modestly higher on Tuesday, thanks largely to strong gains posted by energy stocks after oil prices rose on supply concerns.

Healthcare and technology stocks closed weak, while shares from the rest of the sectors turned in a mixed performance.

The mood remained cautious with investors awaiting some crucial economic data, including U.S. consumer inflation report and retails numbers.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended higher by 40.32 points or 0.2% at 20,223.08 after scaling a low of 20,154.28 and a high of 20,267.91 intraday.

Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Precision Drilling Corp (PD.TO) and Baytex Energy (BTE.TO) gained 4.25 to 4.7%.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TVE.TO), Nuvista Energy (NVA.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Headwater Exploration (HWX.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) and Athabasca Oil Corporation (ATH.TO) gained 2 to 4%.

Among healthcare stocks, Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) tanked more than 12%. Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) ended 1.7% down.

Technology stocks Coveo Solutions (CVO.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO), Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO), Softchoice (SFTC.TO) and Converge Technology Solutions (CTS.TO) ended lower by 1.2 to 3.4%.

Among the gainers today, Tecsys Inc (TCS.TO) climbed 5.3%. Precision Drilling Corp (PD.TO) surged 4.3%.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), BRP Inc (DOO.TO), West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO) and Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) gained 1.5 to 2%.

