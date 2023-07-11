TSX Ends Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended modestly higher on Tuesday, aided by gains in energy shares.

Movements were somewhat lackluster with investors largely staying cautious ahead of the Bank of Canada's interest rate decision tomorrow, and U.S. consumer and producer prices data, due later in the week.

The Bank of Canada is widely expected to raise interest rate by 25 basis points.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 56.11 points or 0.28% at 19,878.56.

TransAlta Renewables (RNW.TO) soared 18.4%. Dye & Durham (DND.TO) climbed 6.5%. Precision Drilling Corp (PD.TO), Linamar Co (LNR.TO), Colliers International (CIGI.TO), BRP Inc (DOO.TO) and goeasy (GSY.TO) gained 1 to 3%.

MTY Food Group (MTY.TO) gained 4.3%. The company reported second quarter net income of C$30.4 million, or C$1.24 per share, compared to C$28.6 million, or C$1.17 per share, a year ago. Normalized adjusted EBITDA increased 57% to C$74.6 million. Revenue increased to C$305.22 million from C$162.52 million, last year.

Quebecor Inc (QBR.TO) ended more then 6.5% down. GFL Environmental Inc (GFL.TO), TFI International (TFII.TO), Dollarama (DOL.TO), George Weston (WN) and Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO) also ended notably lower.

