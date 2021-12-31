TSX Ends Moderately Lower For The Day, Gains 22% In Year

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market ended on a weak note on Friday, the last trading session of the year, but recorded its best annual performance thanks largely to the gains in the energy sector.

The market drifted lower today, weighed down by losses in technology, financials and healthcare sectors. The mood was cautious right through the day's session amid concerns about the surge in coronavirus cases across the world. Also, traders largely stayed on the sidelines, looking for direction, ahead of a long weekend.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which declined to a low of 21,168.74, ended with a loss of 71.80 points or 0.34% at 21,222.84. The index gained about 22% in the year.

Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO), Organigram Holdings (OGI.TO), Well Health Technologies (WELL.TO), Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO), Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) and Cronos Group (CRON.TO) ended lower by 2.5 to 3.6%.

Among financials, Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) ended 1.9% down. Manulife Financial (MFC.TO), Power Corporation of Canada (POW.TO), Laurentian Bank (LB.TO) and National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) also closed weak.

In the technology sector, Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO) climbed 4.8%. Viq Solutions (VQS.TO), Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO) and Nuvei Corp (NVEI.TO) ended lower by 3.6 to 3.85%. BlackBerry (BB.TO), Absolute Software Corp (ABST.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) and Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) declined 2 to 2.5%.

Stelco Holdings (STEL.TO) surged up nearly 6%. Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.TO), AutoCanada (ACQ.TO), MTY Food Group (MTY.TO) and Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) gained 1.85 to 3%.

