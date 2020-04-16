TSX Ends Moderately Lower After Choppy Session

(RTTNews) - Despite a few brief spells in positive territory before noon, the Canadian stock market ended on a weak note on Thursday, led largely by losses in energy, financial and healthcare sections.

Price movements were sluggish for most part of the session as investors appeared wary of making significant moves amid uncertainty about the near term trend due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Information technology shares had a good outing. A number of stocks from consumer staples and materials sections too posted strong gains.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which spurted to 14,046.92 at the start, dropped down to a low of 13,874.68, before finally settling at 13,899.32, with a loss of 59.26 points, or 0.42%.

Air Canada (AC.TO) declined more than 8%. Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) shed about 7.7%, while Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO) and Aphria Inc (APHA.TO) lost 5.5 to 6%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC.TO) and Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) lost 2.4 to 3.7%. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) declined nearly 2%.

Yamana Gold (YRI.TO) gained 5.2% and Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO) gained 2.6%, while Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO) and B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) ended higher by 2.2% and 1.9%, respectively.

In economic news, private businesses in Canada shed 177,300 jobs in March 2020, following an upwardly revised 116,700 additions in the previous month, data from ADP showed. It was the biggest decline in employment on record as the coronavirus pandemic hit the economy.

Manufacturing sales in Canada were up 0.5% over a month earlier to C$56.2 billion in February 2020, rebounding from a 0.2% fall in the previous month and beating market expectations of a 0.1% decline.

U.S. stocks closed mostly higher despite paring some gains. The Dow edged up 0.1% and S&P 500 gained 0.6%, while the Nasdaq surged up 1.7%.

Stocks ended higher despite weak economic data, as investors looked ahead to President Donald Trump's announcement of guidelines for states on reopening the country later.

Citing encouraging developments, Trump said on Wednesday that some states could reopen before current social distancing guidelines expire on May 1st.

Trump has been eager to reopen at least some parts of the country even though health officials have warned reopening too early could lead to a spike in coronavirus infections.

Markets in Asia ended mostly lower, due largely to weak economic data out of the U.S.

Most of the markets in Europe closed higher today, reacting to repors that the spread of the coronavirus has slowed somewhat and some European countries have unveiled plans to lift lockdown restrictions.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended flat at $19.87 a barrel, after moving between $19.55 and $20.53.

Gold futures for June ended down $8.50, or about 0.5%, at $1,731.70 an ounce, retreating sharply from an early high of $1,768.00.

Silver futures for May ended up $0.117 at $15.622 an ounce, while Copper futures for May settled at $2.2910 per pound, down $0.0050 from previous close.

