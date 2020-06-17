TSX Ends Moderately Lower

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market ended weak on Wednesday after spending almost the entire session in negative territory, despite rising optimism about more stimulus from global central banks and governments.

Heavy losses in the energy section kept the market down in negative territory today. Financial stocks regained some lost ground after a weak opening spell, but that did not prove strong enough to lift the market into positive territory. Healthcare, real estate and telecom stocks were weak, while stocks from rest of the sectors turned in a mixed performance.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 87.14 points or 0.56% at 15,428.69.

Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO) plunged nearly 12%. Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) declined by about 8%. Husky Energy (HSE.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Air Canada (AC.TO) and Power Corporation of Canada (POW.TO) lost 2 to 6%.

Methanex Corporation (MX.TO), Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO), Linamar Corporation (LNR.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) and Dollarama (DOL.TO) declined 3 to 6%.

Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO), B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO), Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO), Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO), Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) and Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO) closed on a firm note.

In economic news, data from Statistics Canada said the consumer price index fell 0.4% on a year-over-year basis in May, down from a 0.2% decline in April. On a seasonally-adjusted monthly basis, inflation was up 0.1% in the month, following a 0.7% decline in April.

U.S. stocks ended weak with traders weighing recent data pointing to a quick economic recovery against reports showing a spike in new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in a number of southern states. Powell's comments about significant uncertainty about the economic outlook weighed.

The Dow slid 0.7% and the S&P 500 declined 0.4%, while the Nasdaq moved up 0.2%.

The major European markets closed higher. Markets across the Asia-Pacific region also ended on a positive note.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for July ended down $0.42 or about 1.1% at $37.96 a barrel.

Gold futures for August ended down $0.90 at $1,735.60 an ounce.

Silver futures for July ended up $0.120 at $17.775 an ounce, while Copper futures for July moved up by about 1% to $2.5895 per pound.

