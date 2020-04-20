TSX Ends Marginally Up Despite Crude Oil's Historic Plunge

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market managed to eke out marginal gains on Monday despite crude oil futures seeing a historic plunge and turning negative for the first ever time.

Oil futures for front-month West Texas Intermediate contracts settled at -$37.63 a barrel today as the contracts had no takers amid mounting concerns about excess crude supply globally.

Energy and consumer discretionary stocks went down, but gains in information technology, materials and healthcare sections guided the benchmark to a positive close.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index ended the session with a gain of 28.40 points, or 0.2%, at 14,388.28 after scaling a low of 14,075.77 and a high of 14,509.80 intraday.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) and Kinross Gold Corporation (K.TO) gained 5.15%, 4.57% and 2.7%, respectively, on fairly strong volumes.

Kirkland Lake Gold (KL.TO) rallied 7.35%. Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) surged up 6.75%, Constellation Software (CSU.TO) gained 3.6%, Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) ended stronger by about 2.5% and

Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO), Linamar Corp (LNR.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO), Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) and Thomson Reuters (TRI>TO) lost 1 to 4%.

U.S. stocks ended firmly in negative territory amid lingering concerns about the economic impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and an historic drop in crude oil prices.

The Dow plunged 2.4%, the Nasdaq slumped 1% and the S&P 500 tumbled 1.8%.

The major European markets came off mid-session lows and ended on a positive note. Asian markets turned in a mixed performance.

