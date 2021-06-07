Markets

TSX Ends Marginally Up After Lackluster Session

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market ended roughly flat on Monday after a highly lackluster session as investors remained reluctant to make significant moves, choosing to wait for clear directional clues.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a small gain of 6.11 points or 0.03% at 20,035.30, after hitting a fresh record high of 20,067.19 in opening trades.

Healthcare, information technology and real estate shares moved higher. Consumer discretionary and industrial shares declined, while stocks from other sectors turned in a mixed performance.

Among healthcare stocks, Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL.TO) soared 16.4%. Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) climbed 7.85%, while Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO), Cronos Group (CRON.TO), Organigram Holdings (OGI.TO) and Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) gained 4.8 to 5.7%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUP.TO) gained about 3%.

Information technology stock BlackBerry (BB.TO) zoomed 13.6%. Sierra Wireless (SW.TO) gained about 3.7%, while Alithya Group (ALYA.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Evertz Technologies (ET.TO), Descartes Systems (DSG.TO) and Tecsys Inc (TCS.TO) gained 1 to 1.85%.

Real estate stocks Interrent Real Estate Investment (IIP.UN.TO), Crombie Real Estate (CRR.UN.TO), Dream Industrial (DIR.UN.TO), Tricon Capital Group (TCN.TO), CDN Apartment (CAR.UN.TO) and Real Matters (REAL.TO) gained 1.5 to 2.3%.

In the consumer discretionary section, Brp Inc (DOO.TO) declined 4.25% and Magna International (MG.TO) shed about 3.65%. Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO) and Martinrea International (MRE.TO) both ended lower by about 2.2%.

Industrial shares Tfi International (TFII.TO) declined 4.8%, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA.TO) shed about 2.5% and Cae Inc (CAE.TO) lost 2%. Lifeworks Inc (LWRK.TO) and Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO) shed 1.6% and 1.3%, respectively.

