TSX Ends Marginally Up

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended modestly higher on Friday, led by gains in healthcare, materials, energy and communications shares.

The mood remained a bit cautious after data showing a slightly bigger than expected increase in U.S. producer prices triggered some speculation the Federal Reserve will likely decide to keep interest rates higher for longer duration.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which opened weak and dropped to 20,293.50 at the start, ended with a gain of 64.76 points or 0.32% at 20,407.64. The index gained 0.85% in the week.

Ag Growth International (AFN.TO) soared 12.5%. Quebecor Inc (QBR.A.TO) climbed 5.6%. Russel Metals (RUS.TO) gained 5.2%.

Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO), Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.TO), WSP Global (WSP.TO), Stantec Inc (STN.TO) and Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO) advanced 2 to 2.7%. TFI International (TFII.TO) and FirstService Corporation (FSV.TO) also ended notably higher.

Boralex Inc (BLX.TO) drifted down 5.5%. Nuvei Corporation (NVEI.TO) ended 4.2% down, while Magna International (MG.TO), Linamar Corporation (LNR.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Boyd Corporation (BYD.TO) and EQB Inc (EQB.TO) lost 1.7 to 2.8%.

