TSX Ends Marginally Up

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended roughly flat on Tuesday after a somewhat lackluster session as investors remained refrained from making significant moves, choosing to wait for the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement, due on Wednesday.

Despite some recent upbeat economic data from the U.S., Europe and China, there is a bit of uncertainty about the pace of global economic rebound due to the continued surge in coronavirus cases in India and Japan.

Energy stocks moved higher, as crude oil prices rose. Real estate and consumer discretionary shares were among the other notable gainers. Healthcare and materials shares were weak, while stocks from other sectors turned in a mixed performance.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a small gain of 4.53 points or 0.02% at 19,175.09, after scaling a low of 19,123.41 and a high of 19,205.47 intraday.

In the energy section, Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) gained more than 2%. Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) gained 1 to 1.8%.

FirstService Corp (FSV.TO) and Allied Properties Real Estate (AP.UN.TO), up 2.6% and 2%, respectively, were the top gainers in the real estate section. Real Matters (REAL.TO), First Capital (FCR.UN.TO), Riocan Real Estate (REI.UN.TO) and Boardwalk Real Estate (BEI.UN.TO) were among the other notable gainers.

Consumer discretionary stocks Magna International (MG.TO) and Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO) gained 1% and 0.8%, respectively.

Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) declined by about 1.8% after announcing it earned $974 million or $1.37 per diluted share in the first quarter, down from $1.01 billion or $1.42 per share a year earlier. The company added it expects to deliver strong growth for the year.

Materials stock First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) gained 1.8% following a rating upgrade by BMO.

