TSX Ends Marginally Up

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market, which fell into the red after a weak start and a subsequent recovery, edged off lower levels and eventually ended the session on a slightly positive note on Thursday.

Worries about the impact of the coronavirus on the global economy weighed on the market. Activity was largely stock specific with investors reacting to earnings reports and other corporate news.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 18.70 points, or 0.1%, at 17,944.00, a new closing high, after scaling a fresh intraday high at 17,970.51.

Iamgold Corporation (IMG.TO), Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO) and Telus Corporation (T.TO) lost 6.7%, 4.1% and 3.2%, respectively on strong volumes.

ARC Resources (ARX.TO) and Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) ended lower by 2.3% and 1.3%, respectively.

Ballard Power Systems (BLDP.TO) plunged more than 9%. Kirkland Lake Gold (KL.TO) declined 6.75% and MTY Food (MTY.TO) ended down 4.2%.

Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO) surged up 2.8%, Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) advanced 1.75% and Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC.TO) ended 1% up.

Newmont Corporation (NGT.TO) gained 4.3%, Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO) rallied 3.8% and Nutrien (NTR.TO) ended higher by 3.2%.

On the economic front, data from ADP said private businesses in Canada hired 25,900 workers in January of 2020 compared to 46,200 in December of 2019.

Canada new housing prices in Canada was unchanged in January 2020, after rising 0.2% in the previous month and below market expectations of a 0.2% gain.

U.S. stocks ended on a negative note despite regaining some lost ground after a late-morning sell-off. The Dow and the S&P 500 both ended lower by 0.4%, while the Nasdaq declined 0.7%.

Stock markets in Europe settled lower, while those across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended up $0.49, or about 0.9%, at $53.78 a barrel, on the expiration day.

WTI Crude futures for April gained $0.39, or about 0.7%, to $53.88 a barrel.

Gold futures for April ended up $8.70, or about 0.5%, at $1,620.50 an ounce, the highest settlement since February 2013.

On Wednesday, gold futures for April ended up $8.20, or 0.5%, at $1,611.80 an ounce.

Silver futures for March ended marginally up at $18.319 an ounce, while Copper futures for March settled at $2.5880 per pound, down $0.0180 from previous close.

