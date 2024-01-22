TSX Ends Marginally Up

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended marginally up on Monday after stocks turned in a mixed performance in cautious trade ahead of the Bank of Canada's monetary policy announcement due on Wednesday.

The Bank of Canada is widely expected to keep its interest rate unchanged as inflation remains at elevated level. Canada's inflation accelerated to 3.4% in December, from 3.1% a month earlier.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 17.78 points or 0.09% after moving between 20,847.14 and 20,975.28.

Real estate, healthcare and financials shares found some support.

Quebecor Inc (QBR.A.TO) climbed 6.5%. Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO) surged nearly 4%. Ag Growth International (AFN.TO), Magna International (MG.TO), TFI International (TFII.TO), Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO), Colliers International (CIGI.TO), BRP Inc (DOO.TO) and EQB Inc (EQB.TO) gained 1.6 to 2.7%.

CGI Inc. (GIB-A.TO) gained 1.5%. The company announced Monday a partnership with Korber to enable pharmaceutical and life sciences companies to improve production processes by combining CGI's end-to-end services with Korber's Werum PAS-X Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Suite.

Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO) ended 6.6% down. Ero Copper (ERO.TO) and Endeavour Mining Inc. (EDV.TO) closed lower by 5% and 4.4%, respectively.

Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO), Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (PBH.TO), Stella-Jones (SJ.TO), Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO) and Constellation Software (CSU.TO) lost 1 to 2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.