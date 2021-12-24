TSX Ends Marginally Up

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market ended the shortened session on Friday with a marginal gain. It was a lackluster session as investors largely refrained from making significant moves due to a lack of cues.

The U.S. market was closed today in observance of the Christmas Day holiday, which falls on Saturday. Several markets in Europe, including Germany and Switzerland, also remained shut.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which moved in a very tight range, ended up by 10.75 points or 0.05% at 21,229.68.

Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) gained about 4.4%. TFI International (TFII.TO), Lightsped Pos (LSPD.TO), Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO) and Cogeco Communications (CCA.TO) gained 1 to 1.4%.

Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO), Stantec (STN.TO) and Colliers International (CIGI.TO) ended notably lower.

The market ended the previous three sessions with solid gains amid easing concerns about the Omicron variant after separate studies indicated the new strain poses a lower risk of severe disease and hospitalization than the Delta variant.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.